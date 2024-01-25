Imphal: In a significant nabbing and seizure, a total of 17 suspected smugglers were apprehended for encompassing 1,205 bags of areca/betel nuts, weighing approximately 96.4 tonnes and valued at Rs. 11.568 crore in the regional markets.

The arrests and seizures were made due to a lack of necessary valid documentation at an area in the Kamjong district of Manipur sharing borders with Myanmar on the east during the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

In response to credible intelligence indicating the unlawful transportation of areca nuts and timber in the regions of Shanklok and Kangpat Centre, a search operation was launched by the troopers of the Assam Rifles deployed there.

This operation successfully intercepted a total of seventeen trucks that were involved in the illegal transportation of areca nuts.

Upon thorough inspection, the search operation resulted in a significant seizure, encompassing 1,205 bags of areca/betel nuts, weighing approximately 96.4 tonnes and valued at Rs. 11.568 crore.

Promptly, these confiscated goods were handed over to the Forest Beat Officer of Kamjong District, the officials added.

Meanwhile, a defense wing statement stated that this successful operation not only curtailed illegal activities but also showcased the commitment of Assam Rifles to upholding legal and ethical standards in the region.