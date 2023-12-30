Agartala: In anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the state BJP in Tripura has undergone a significant reshuffle.

This restructuring encompasses changes in key positions such as Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, and Secretaries, among others.

The reshuffle took place within ten days following the visit of BJP All India General Secretary BL Santosh, North Eastern In-Charge Sambit Patra, and Assam and Tripura State General Secretary (Organization) Ravindra Raju. During their visit, they conducted a series of meetings with Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, and other party leaders.

As per the directives issued by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, six individuals have been appointed as Vice Presidents.

The newly appointed Vice Presidents include Dr. Ashok Sinha, Bimal Chakma, Subal Bhowmik, Tapas Bhattacharya, Papia Datta, and Patal Kanya Jamatia.

Furthermore, the party chief has designated three General Secretaries, namely former minister and MLA Bhagaban Das, Amit Rakshit, and Bipin Debbarma. Additionally, six State Secretaries have been appointed, comprising Tapas Majumder, David Debbarma, Ratan Ghosh, Mousumi Das, Bhumika Nanda Reang, and Ajanta Bhattacharya.

The party has also filled positions for state treasurer, joint treasurer, and office secretary.

In terms of leadership for various wings, former MLA Mimi Majumder has been appointed as Mahila Morcha Tripura President, MLA Sushanta Deb as the state president of Yuva Morcha, Arabinda Das as SC Morcha President, Janajati Morcha President Parimal Debbarma, OBC Morcha President Malina Debbarma, and Pradip Baran Roy has been selected as Kisan Morcha President. Notably, former Congress Minister Billal Miah, who joined the BJP, has been appointed as Minority Morcha President.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha took to Facebook to convey his best wishes and congratulations to all the newly elected officebearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party Tripura Pradesh Committee.

He expressed confidence that their experience and skills would play a pivotal role in strengthening the party under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, All India President JP Nadda, and State President Rajib Bhattacharya in the days to come.