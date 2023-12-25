Imphal: The Assam Rifles personnel engaging the Military Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) claimed to have seized liquor of various brands originating from Myanmar worth Rs. 34 lakh along the Manipur border during the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Based on intelligence input from across the border, the Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), foiled cross-border smuggling of foreign liquor in Manipur’s Kamjong District bordering Myanmar on the east on Sunday, a defense wing statement said.

On Sunday, at approximately 09:30 am, during routine checks by the Check post established by column of Wanglee, Manipur, the Military Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) party intercepted a suspicious truck moving from Namlee market.

On detailed search, scrutiny of documents, and questioning it was found that the truck was illegally transporting several boxes of liquor from across the India-Myanmar Border. These unauthorized liquor bottles were to be smuggled through Namlee to Ukhrul and further towards Nagaland for Black Marketing.

A total of 4996 bottles of various brands valued at approx Rs. 33.77 lakh was seized.

The seized items and individuals were handed over to representatives of the Customs Department, Imphal for further investigation, the statement added.