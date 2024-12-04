Guwahati: The Indian Army on Wednesday inaugurated the much-awaited second edition of ‘Indigenous Naga Wrestling District Level Junior Championship’ in Senapati district of Manipur.

The championship, scheduled from December 4 to 6, aims to promote traditional sports and foster camaraderie among the youth.

This event follows the resounding success of the inaugural first edition and is dedicated to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Naga community.

The championship is open to male participants aged 10 to 20 years, competing in three weight categories viz. under 55kg, 55kg to 65kg, and above 65kg.

This initiative seeks to identify and nurture young talent in the indigenous Naga Wrestling sport while providing a platform for participants to showcase their skills in a spirit of healthy competition.

The event underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to encouraging youth engagement and promoting traditional sports as a means of community bonding.

This edition of the championship draws a large number of participants and spectators, making it a significant cultural and sporting celebration.

Youth of Senapati and the surrounding regions were invited to take part in this exciting event, which promises not only to celebrate the sport but also strengthen the ties between the armed forces and the local communities.