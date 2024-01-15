Guwahati: A Memorandum of Agreement has been signed on Monday, January 15, 2024) between the Indian Army and Mizoram State Cancer Institute (MSCI), Aizwal, Mizoram.

MSCI is one of the premier cancer hospitals located in Aizwal.

On behalf of Headquarters Eastern Command, HQ 101 Area and Central Organisation ECHS, the Memorandum of Agreement was signed by the Regional Director, ECHS, Guwahati with the Director, MSCI, Aizwal.

This Memorandum of Agreement will facilitate, cashless and capless medical treatment to ECHS beneficiaries and their dependents across the state of Mizoram which includes ECHS beneficences of Assam Rifles at CGHS rates.

This will alleviate the difficulties of beneficences and their dependents who were travelling to other northeastern states, especially to Assam to avail treatment for cancer.

Also, to assist the ESM in obtaining hassle-free treatment at MSCI, the local Military Authority has also established a help centre at the hospital.