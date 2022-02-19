AGARTALA: The long-standing deadlock between India and Bangladesh over the use of water flowing in the Feni River at the borders were finally resolved.

The matter was resolved as Bangladesh officials reportedly, showed a green signal on the construction of an intake well in a point agreed by both countries. Officials have also taken a resolve to prevent erosion of soil in certain selected stretches.

According to officials, there are 28 selected points on both sides of the international borders where soil erosion is rampant. “We have decided to make concerted efforts to put a check on soil erosion to maintain the health of the river. The health of the river needs to be good as many people are dependent on it for their livelihood both in India and Bangladesh”, a top official said.

Attributing the development as a big breakthrough, the official said, both countries have also finalized a spot for the construction of an intake well that will lift water for the water treatment plant. “The whole Sabroom town will get drinking water from the plant that will derive water from the river that pierces India and Bangladesh into two separate two political entities geographically”, the official added.

These decisions were taken during a joint field inspection visit of India and Bangladesh officials on the banks of river Feni on Friday. The project that got delayed for 12 years is now being resumed.

“In all likelihood work would begin in the next one or two weeks. At least 1.8 cusecs of water would be lifted from the river for treatment and would be supplied to the Sabroom town”, said officials.