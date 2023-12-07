Imphal: Manipur experienced a temperature drop with non-stop light rains for the second day on Thursday, marking the onset of winter chill up to February.

In Imphal, temperatures fell from 24 degrees centigrade to 14 degrees centigrade, on Wednesday, the first day of the light rains, and on Thursday it saw a decrease from 17 degrees centigrade to 16 degrees centigrade, as per reports.

Residents reportedly opted to stay indoors, seeking warmth from firesides and heaters as the rains continued to pour on Thursday.

The cold weather is being forecast till Monday with temperatures hovering around 8 degrees centigrade to 23 degrees centigrade.

The relentless rainfall forced a large portion of the population to stay indoors, grappling with the cold weather for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

In Manipur, during the winter months, light rainfall occurs under the influence of the North-East monsoon.

On the whole, the district has an equitable and pleasant climate.

Incessant light rains threw people out of gear and the mercury level recorded a sharp decline for the second day for the hill dwellers too.

Life was severely affected by the uninterrupted rainfall across the state.

Severe impact on life was reported from the hill district headquarters including Chandel, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Noney, Tamengling, and Senapati where a biting winter was experienced last year.

The people in the hills remained indoors for the day due to non-stop rainfall and a cold wave coupled with fog, reports from the district headquarters stated.

Usually, the four months of November, December, January, and February are dry, and rainfall during this period is scanty except on rare occasions.

Average annual rainfall in the state ranges from 1250 mm to 2700 mm.

The months of November, December, January, and February remain dry and the remaining eight months are more or less rainy. January is the coldest month.

The climate is temperate in the valley and cold in the hills.

In the winter temperatures can drop into the mid-30s F (about 1–2 degrees centigrade).