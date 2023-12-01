Agartala: In a concerning development, Tripura has witnessed a significant increase in HIV/AIDS cases, as disclosed in a recent report by the Tripura State AIDS Control Society on World AIDS Day.

The total reported cases stand at 5,269, with a particularly alarming statistic of 576 cases among the students.

The breakdown of infections, as of October 2023, includes 1,022 females, 4,246 males, and one transgender individual.

The report underscores a disturbing trend, indicating the detection of 150-200 new HIV cases monthly in the state.

Over the current fiscal year (April to October 2023), a comprehensive testing effort was made, with 116,318 individuals screened for HIV, revealing 1,111 positive cases during this period.

Analyzing district-wise data, the West district tops the list with 1,594 reported cases, followed by Dhalai district with 906 cases, and North District with 763 cases.

Other districts also bear the brunt, with 415 cases in Unakoti, 542 in Khowai, 412 in Gomati, 334 in Sepahijala, and 238 in the South district.

Notably, the report identifies 29 cases linked to individuals infected abroad or those residing as citizens of foreign states, as of October 2023.

Furthermore, a distressing revelation in the report indicates that 2,545 people contracted HIV through injectable drugs by October 2023.

In response, the Tripura State AIDS Control Society has implemented Opioid Substitution Therapy services, catering to 5,267 intravenous drug users across the state, with the goal of reintegrating them into mainstream society.

Encouragingly, 430 individuals have successfully completed this treatment.