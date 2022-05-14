Guwahati: The MET department has predicted widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Northeast.

Extremely heavy rain is expected over parts of Meghalaya, while very heavy rain is likely to lash parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on Saturday.

On Saturday, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura may witness heavy rains.

Widespread rain with thunderstorms is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Similarly, on Sunday, very heavy rain is expected over parts of Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Widespread rain with thunderstorms is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

The Met department’s alert for Saturday in Assam said heavy (7-11 cm) to very heavy (12-20 cm) is very likely over South Salmara, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Cachar and Nalbari districts in Assam.

There is also a warning of heavy rainfall over Guwahati on Saturday.

The department has stated that moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is taking place over to northeast India due to strong lower-level southerly and southwesterly winds between May 13 and 17.

According to MET, under the influence of this system, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are very likely over the Northeast.