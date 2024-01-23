Imphal: A powerful Muslim organisation in the state on Tuesday ostracized four Muslims including three teenagers from their villages for their un-Islamic and anti-social activities and urged the competed authorities to impart them befitting punishments as per the law of the country.

Moulana Islahuddin Qasim Khulakpham, president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Bishnupur district of Manipur, talking to the newsmen at the All Kwakta Co-ordinating Committee (AKCC), Bishnupur on Tuesday condemned the acts of four Manipuri Muslims who were arrested along with illegal items.

There is no room for drug traffickers in Islam.

Befitting punishments would be imparted to those who were arrested by the police and they would not be released from the judicial custody after being put for a brief period.

The Muslim leader also appealed to all not to extend help and assistance to these foursomes as they were expelled from their respective villages for their anti-social activities.

Police on Monday arrested Md. Sahidur, 28, Md Samir Khan, 18, Md Nasir, 19, all of Bishnupur district, and Md Imtiyas Khan, 18, of Thoubal district along with 1.8 kg of heroin in an operation Tera Urak Crossing, Bishnupur District.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act 1985.