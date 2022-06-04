Gangtok: At least four persons have lost their lives after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a river in North Sikkim.

The accident took place on Friday at Meyong Khola under the Mangan police station when the driver of the Bolero lost control and the vehicle fell into the Meyong Khola river, said a police officail.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Chandra Verma (28) and Vandana (32), both residents of Bihar, Sonam Lepcha (38) Lakpa Dorjee Lepcha (28), both natives of Chungthang Bazaar.

The ill-fated car belonged to a private power utility,