Forum for Assam urges PM Modi to hold joint dialogue with Kukis and Meiteis.

Guwahati: Forum for Assam, an umbrella organisation of seven entities, on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a joint political dialogue between Kuki and Meitei organisations to put an end to the seven-month-old ethnic violence and restore peace in Manipur.

The Forum, a conglomeration of Krishak Shramik Suraksha Samiti, Nari Adhikar Suraksha Samiti (NASS), Krishak Adhikar Suraksha Samiti (KASS), Sanmilit Nari Adhikar Manch, Sarba Sadharan Nagarik Suraksha Manch, Charaideo, submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through Charaideo district commissioner on the occasion of the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women Sonari on Saturday.

“A joint sitting between Kuki and Meitei leaders is the only way for a peaceful and lasting solution to the volatile situation in Manipur,” Mukul Phukan, coordinator of Forum for Assam, said.

“More than 200 people have been killed, many women have been sexually assaulted, more than 6,000 houses have been burnt, 60,000 people have been displaced while 37 people have been missing in the state since ethnic clash erupted in Manipur on May 3, this year,” the memorandum said.

“Attack on villages, attack on farmers, bombing at paddy fields, closure of schools and educational institutions are all under the act of war crime and a crime against humanity which can be investigated under the International Humanitarian Law (IHL),” the memorandum stated.

The Forum also urged the Prime Minister to make public the report of the three former women high court judges which was formed by the Supreme Court to monitor aspects of Manipur violence other than the investigation, like relief and rehabilitation of those affected in the Manipur violence.

The Forum also urged PM Modi to take legal action against the perpetrators based on the report of the Judicial Commission according to domestic and International law.

“We also urge you to stop the killing of civilians, children and students by the So armed groups, Central security forces and insurgent groups immediately,” the memorandum added.

The Forum along with its affiliated organizations took out a peace rally at Sonari town in Charaideo district on the eve of the fortnight campaign the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The memorandum was signed by Bipul Borah, Tarun Gogoi, Sinumoni Borah, Mridula Kalita, Mukul Phukon, Raju Gogoi and Pranob Hazarika.