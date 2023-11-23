Film on seven years of devastation of Manipur is being made, says CM Biren Singh.

Guwahati: Highlighting the importance and significance of historical events in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday informed that a film is being made on seven years of devastation in Manipur.

Also known as ‘Chahi Taret Khuntakpa’ locally, the seven years of devastation is Manipur’s darkest period during which the Burmese occupied the land for seven years from 1819 to 1826.

The Burmese warriors invaded Manipur in 1819 till they were driven out after Manipuri troops led by Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Meidingu Narsingh and Sana Herachandra launched a massive offensive and liberated the land in 1826.

During the period, many Manipuris, who could not bear the brunt of the Burmese conquest, had to flee their motherland and took refuge in Bangladesh, Tripura and Assam.

Speaking on the occasion of premiering ‘Iningthou Kulachandra,’ the 246th stage play of the Rupmahal Theatre, Chief Minister Singh highlighted the importance of various art forms like cinema, and theatre among others in bringing a change to society.

On the sidelines of the programme, the Chief Minister said that owing to the prevailing situation in neighboring Myanmar, the state government has reinforced security forces, including Assam Rifles, state police, Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the border areas and the situation is being monitored.

Condemning the recent killing of two persons belonging to the Kuki community, including an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan at the Haroathel area in Kangpokpi district, Chief Minister Singh said that the police have begun mass combing operation at the area to nab the culprits.

Elaborating on the present situation gripping the state, the Chief Minister urged all to face the challenges, and hardships for a strong future and reassured that there would be no compromise on his part in protecting and safeguarding the state.

Chief Minister Singh highlighted the historical importance of the Rupmahal Theatre and assured of reconstructing it at the cost of around Rs four crore.

“The play ‘Iningthou Kulachandra’ will educate the present and future generations of Maharaja Kulachandra’s spirit and sacrifices,” Singh said.