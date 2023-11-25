Agartala: In a noteworthy development, the Khowai District Administration achieved a successful recovery of an infant on Saturday morning.

The father, Khuken Debbarma, had reportedly sold his one-and-a-half-day-old daughter for Rs. 30,000 on November 23 in the Banshipara area, situated under the Mungiakami R.D block of Teliamura sub-division in the Khowai district.

According to sources, Debbarma executed the transaction while his wife was asleep, citing financial challenges faced by the family. The baby girl was purportedly sold to a childless couple.

Responding to the situation, Khowai District Magistrate Chandni Chandran said “The mother herself expressed the desire to part with the baby. The infant was promised to a childless couple who had paid the parents for expenses related to the delivery. Upon the baby’s birth, they handed over Rs. 30,000 and took custody of the child. The mother remains intent on giving up the child. They reside in a dense jungle, 5.5 km on foot from the road, navigating through jungle paths and rivers.”

Chandran further disclosed that the administration successfully recovered the baby from a family in Karbook under the Gomati District.

She commended the diligent efforts of the Child Development Project Officer of Teliamura Sub-divisional and Childline for their unwavering commitment in recovering the child.