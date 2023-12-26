Drug smuggler arrested with heroin and gun in Manipur.

Imphal: Security forces arrested one individual named Md. Hesamuddin from Kwakta ward number 8 for transporting 20 soap cases filled with reddish powder weighing 257 grams, suspected to be heroin, a late-night police report said on Monday.

The arrest and seizure were made after a Diesel-Auto Kwakta Ward number 8 was intercepted along Gothol Road, Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Sunday.

A case has been registered in this regard.

The arrested individual along with the drugs and impounded vehicle have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action, the report stated.

The arrest and seizure were made as a part of the operations and area domination conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, and Thoubal district in which one country made Pumpi gun was recovered from Aigejang Village, Kangpokpi district under New Keithelmanbi Police Station.