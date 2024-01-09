Imphal: Manipur police have arrested one alleged drug smuggler namely Md. Samiruddin, 26, on charges of unauthorised possession of contraband items during a routine frisking and checking near Mt Zion Hr Secondary School, Senapati district of Manipur bordering Nagaland in the north.

The Senapati district police on Monday, arrested Md. Samiruddin of Kwakta Thingel Leikai in Bishnupur district for transporting 15 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar, weighing 170 grams, in a Maruti Alto car with registration number AS02Y-8798.

The arrest and seizure were made near Mt Zion Hr Secondary School, Senapati district bordering Nagaland on the north on Monday afternoon.

A case has been registered at Senapati Police Station for further investigation.

Manipur has been reeling under ethnic violence for the last eight months and drug peddling has also been on a high during this period.

The state security forces and the sleuths have been on their toes to nab these illegal traders of contraband items round the clock and have successfully completed numerous operations.