Agartala: In a move that would pave development in the state, the Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER) has approved Rs. 717 crore for the implementation of five projects on Thursday, said Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha here on Friday.

Dr. Saha said that Rs. 202 crore has been earmarked for the establishment of a dental college in Agartala, Rs. 192 crore for a 200-bed mother-and-child health wing in Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital, and Rs. 121 crore for a rehabilitation center for drug addicts in Sepahijala district.

“The ministry has approved two projects, especially for the development of tribal areas of the state, which include Rs. 80 crore for a solar micro-grid in the hilly interior where conventional power supply is not financially viable and Rs. 122 crore for three rural roads of 30 kilometers in length,” Dr. Saha stated.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Saha said this allocation will play a very helpful role for the people of Tripura to continue their development.

The construction of Dental College and the addition of new facilities for mothers and children at Government Medical College can be a breakthrough in the field of medical services.