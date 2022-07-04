Poster of a documentary by the name Kaali has sparked a controversy across India.

The poster of the documentary shows Goddess Kaali spoking a cigarette.

The poster of the documentary has sparked outrage for hurting Hindu sentiments.

Hindu organisations have raised objection to this form of depiction of Goddess Kaali.

The documentary has been directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.

Also read: ‘Modi Heist’ in Hyderabad: Money Heist inspired posters call ‘Mr N Modi’ a ‘nation robber’

Leena shared the poster for her upcoming documentary film on social media sparking a row.

The documentary made its debut as part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum.

The poster depicts a woman, dressed as a Goddess Kaali, smoking a cigarette.

The LGBT community’s pride flag can also be seen in the background.

Leena Manimekalai has drawn criticism for allegedly offending Hindu sensibilities.

Leena issued a call for people to choose “love over hate” in response to the criticism.

Also read: Haunted by ‘ghosts’, girls vacate Tripura hostel

Today, Hinduphobic "Leena Manimekalai" announced to release her documentary "KAALI" in Torento Metropolitan University, Canada.



The poster and the content of the documentary is Hinduphobic and hurt the sentiments of Hindus around the globe.



Defaming Hinduism is not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/U7D4Qx5fG9 — Ankur??™ (@unapologeticAnk) July 3, 2022

Maa Kaali with Flag of LGBT… and smoking cigarette. What kind of a twisted mind could think of this. Sometimes I regret being part of this degenerate and twisted world. Please spare our beloved Bhagwans and Maatas of your rotten imagination. ? pic.twitter.com/CNrYeHzuyn — Tushar Kant Naik ??? (@Tushar_KN) July 3, 2022