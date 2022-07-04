Poster of a documentary by the name Kaali has sparked a controversy across India.
The poster of the documentary shows Goddess Kaali spoking a cigarette.
The poster of the documentary has sparked outrage for hurting Hindu sentiments.
Hindu organisations have raised objection to this form of depiction of Goddess Kaali.
The documentary has been directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.
Leena shared the poster for her upcoming documentary film on social media sparking a row.
The documentary made its debut as part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum.
The poster depicts a woman, dressed as a Goddess Kaali, smoking a cigarette.
The LGBT community’s pride flag can also be seen in the background.
Leena Manimekalai has drawn criticism for allegedly offending Hindu sensibilities.
Leena issued a call for people to choose “love over hate” in response to the criticism.