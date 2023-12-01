NEW DELHI: Prices of commercial LPG cylinder have been hiked by at least Rs 21.

The announcement of hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinder was made by The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Friday (December 01).

Notably, this hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinder came just a day after polling to elections in five states ended on Thursday (November 30).

The 19 kg cylinder would now cost Rs 1796, instead of Rs 1775.50, in Delhi effective from December 01.

This latest revision comes after Rs 100 increase on November 1, and a subsequent reduction of Rs 57 on November 16.

However, prices of 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinders have remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, jet fuel or ATF price was on Friday slashed by 4.6 per cent – the second reduction in one month.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced to Rs 1,06,155.67 per kilolitre in the national capital from Rs 1,11,344.92 per kl.