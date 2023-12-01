Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday changed the counting date of the Mizoram Assembly polls to December 4.

The counting was earlier slated to take place on Sunday, December 3.

The commission, in its notification, said that “several representations from various quarters” had requested that the assembly election result date be changed. December 3, being a Sunday, is of special significance for the people of Mizoram, the notification mentions.

“The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from December 3 to December 4,” the poll body said.

Mizoram went to polls in a single-phased manner on November 7 and more than 80 per cent voter turnout was recorded.