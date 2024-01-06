Guwahati: The Meghalaya Games 2024 is set to make a resounding start as it unveils its official anthem, “Here We Play,” a harmonious collaboration between Shillong-based folk fusion outfit ‘Summersalt’ and Tura’s ‘NOKPANTE.’

The anthem, a cultural blend of English, Khasi, Garo and Pnar languages, encapsulates the vision of the Meghalaya government, promoting unity through sportsmanship and diversity.

In an event at Tura, the launch of the anthem added a symphony of excitement to the upcoming Meghalaya Games scheduled from January 15 to January 20, 2024.

Crafted under the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner’s (DC’s) initiative for the Meghalaya Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, the anthem carries the essence of the hill state’s rich cultural tapestry, making it a unifying force for communities across Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “The anthem ‘Here We Go’ embodies the values of unity, perseverance and the indomitable Meghalayan spirit. May it echo through stadiums, inspire our athletes to push their limits and create lasting memories for all who participate and witness the Meghalaya Games.”

Meghalaya Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Shakliar Warjri, while unveiling the anthem song, said, “The anthem encapsulates the essence of unity, passion and the unwavering determination that defines our Meghalaya Games. It is a testament to the vision of the Chief Minister to harness the power of sports in bringing people together, transcending boundaries and fostering a sense of pride in our rich cultural heritage. I extend my gratitude to the talented individuals, Summersalt and NOKPANTE, who have contributed to the creation of this anthem that will resonate in the hearts of our youth, encouraging them to strive for excellence and embody the true spirit of sportsmanship.”

The lyrics, composed by Kit Shangpliang of Summersalt, along with Mikhael Marak from NOKPANTE, weave a motivational narrative echoing the values of hard work, discipline and resilience. The orchestration, led by Augustine Kurbah, incorporates indigenous musical elements, creating a rhythm that mirrors the heartbeat of Meghalaya.

Summersalt’s Kit Shangpliang, expressed gratitude for the collaboration, stating, “As a band, we have taken many similar projects in the recent past, but this one has been a labour of love. The melody is hummable, the rhythm foot-tapping and the lyrics motivational. Our partnership with NOKPANTE has been seamless, and we thank the district administration for their trust.”

“We have made it a point to incorporate the Garo and Khasi chants to inject indignity into what we would like to believe is a big song, also, being intentional to have equitable representation of the musical identities of both the Khasi and the Garo Hills. We hope the crowd, especially the sports community likes it,” NOKPANTE’s Mikhail Marak said.

‘Here We Play’ will be played throughout the Meghalaya Games 2024 and beyond, becoming the anthem for the event and accompanying medal ceremonies. The convergence of victory chants, symbolised by ‘Hoikiw’ and ‘Ahowee,’ reflects Meghalaya’s dedication to sports excellence.

Meghalaya Games has evolved into a premier sporting event, providing a platform to over 3,000 athletes across 19 disciplines.

The success of the 4th edition in Shillong showcased the state’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent, with 700-plus medals awarded to outstanding individuals and teams.

As Meghalaya Games 2024 approaches, the unveiling of ‘Here We Play’ heralds a celebration of unity, diversity and sporting prowess of the state.