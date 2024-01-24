Guwahati: The Manipur government, unlike the past years, observed the 127th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Indian National Army (INA) martyrs memorial complex at Moirang town in Bishnupur district in a subdued manner on Tuesday (January 23) owing to the unceasing conflict besetting Manipur for past over eight months.

In the height of World War II, the INA/‘Azad Hind Fauz’ flag was unfurled on April 14, 1944, for the first time at Moirang by Colonel Shaukat Hayat Malik, commander of Bahadur Group before designating the area as its headquarters.

From this headquarters, top commanders of Japanese soldiers and their allies chalked out war tactics and operated to fight against the Allied forces.

L Sadhana Devi, curator of INA War Museum, a unit under Manipur Art and Culture Department, said that they observed the anniversary in a low-key manner due to the conflict.

“As advised by our seniors, we did today’s programme in a low-key manner with paying floral tribute to the statue of Netaji by locals of Moirang, particularly the members of the local INA advisory committee,” Sadhana Devi said.

A leader of the committee also stated that due to the volatile situation, the anniversary celebrations passed off in a very simple way.