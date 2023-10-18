Agartala: The Central Government in a notification has appointed Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha as Judge of Tripura High Court while Biswajit Palit, was appointed as Additional Judge of the Court.

In an order from the Ministry of Law & Justice, Government of India, both Judicial officials including Purkayastha and Palit are appointed for a period of two years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 and Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha, to be a Judge of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office and Biswajit Palit, to be an Additional Judge of the Tripura High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the order reads.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on October 10 recommended their appointment as High Court judges. The High Court Collegium had recommended their names in December 2021.

Biswajit Palit is currently a Legal Remembrancer and Law Secretary with the State government.

Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha is the current Director of the Tripura Judicial Academy.

With the latest appointments, the Tripura High Court will soon function at its full-sanctioned strength of five judges