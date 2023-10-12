Guwahati: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday said that approval has been granted for seven bridge projects with a cumulative cost of Rs 118.50 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, under the Setu Bandhan Scheme, in the fiscal year 2023-24.

The approved bridges are; an RCC bridge over Pacha river at Lachang, connecting Laimoya, Nerewa and Sorrowa villages in the frontier state’s East Kameng district, an RCC bridge from Goang to Donigaon village over Pacha river at Goang, on the way to Donigaon in the same district.

Three bridges on National Highway (NH) 313, spanning from Roing-Anini road to New Chidu village via NHPC colony in Lower Dibang district, a double lane steel composite bridge with RCC decking at Kharsa, Dirang in West Kameng district.

Another RCC bridge at Pikte Point across river Sigen to connect Tabiripo Saku village on Koyu-Goye road in Lower Siang district, a RCC bridge over Ngopok river on Mebo-Dholla road in East Siang district and a steel composite bridge over river Panyor to connect Chullyu and Kebi village near Yazali agri farm in Lower Subansiri district.

Minister Gadkari said, “Enhancing connectivity across regions, and fostering economic development, these projects align with our commitment to improving the overall quality of life and promoting the socio-economic growth of Arunachal Pradesh.”