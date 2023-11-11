Imphal: Manipur police in a special operation made a seizure of brown sugar (a drug of Myanmar origin) valued at more than Rs. 88 lakh in the black market and arrested an alleged smuggler near Martyre’s Park, Mao, Manipur’s last border town with Nagaland on the north on Saturday morning, officials said.

Acting on a tipoff, a raid was conducted and around 6.40 grams of brown sugar hidden inside 50 soap cases was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The soap cases were hidden under the seat of the white colour car in which he was engaging in this shady business.

The soap cases were weighed by using the weighing machine in the presence of the executive magistrate and weighed 6.40 grams (without the weight of the soap cases).

The arrested person was later identified as D. Ratho, 30, of Phaibung Khunou village in the Senapati district of Manipur.

He was booked under Sections 21(c)/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the police said.

The arrested person along with the seized items and impounded vehicle has been taken to Mao police station for further legal proceedings and a regular case is taken up, the police added.