AGARTALA: The Tripura High Court has directed the state government to form a committee of responsible officials who will be tasked with the job to supervise the water bodies across that state that witness significant sightings of migratory birds.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice SG Chattopadhyay was hearing a PIL over the unnatural death of more than a hundred migratory birds at Udaipur’s Khilpara lake.

The Court observed that the deaths could be caused by the chemical reaction of the pesticides used in the adjacent croplands.

“This committee should also include scientists and representatives of the Agriculture Department. Of course, what has already occurred cannot be revived. However, it is a signal for the future unless and until the State and all its agencies coordinate their activities to the preservation of rare animals and birds which are stated to have been declared to be ‘rare’ birds by the European Union, the balance between man, nature and animals is likely to be adversely impacted, consequently adversely impacting nature itself,” the court maintained.

“Accordingly, we direct the committee to inspect all large areas of wetlands in the State of Tripura, ascertain what are the challenges that need to be addressed and submit a report before the Government for necessary action,” the Court order reads.

“In the present case, we are of the considered view that result of the evaluation of the earth samples sent may provide indicators but it is widespread and well-known that people have encroached into wetlands throughout the State of Tripura thereby causing a great possibility of restricting the wetland areas and even wetland areas which have also been identified under the Ramsar agreement,” the Court order further added expressing concerns over the present state of wetlands across the state.

The Court also directed the government to consult with ornithologists and environmentalists to find out a solution to the problems.

The Bench disposed of the litigation with the aforesaid observations.