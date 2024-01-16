Imphal: On Monday, the second day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, it reached Zakhama, Nagaland.

The yatra that was kicked off from Khongjom in Manipur on Sunday, is led by the former AICC chief and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

On Monday, the yatra resumed from Sekmai in Imphal West district and reached Nagaland after passing two districts of Manipur — Kangangpokpi, and Senapati on the National Highway-102 connecting Imphal to Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland bordering Assam on the west.

During his brief halting at Kangpokpi, Rahul was accorded the submission of memoranda from different Kuki-Zo tribal leaders.

Rahul was also apprised of the current situation, grievances and hardships, and the various human rights violations faced by the people and also highlighted the prevailing situation of Moreh border town.

Kangpokpi district is dominated by the Kukis.

After that, the yatra reached Senapati district headquarters, dominated by the Naga tribes.

After crossing Manipur’s last border town Mao, the yatra crossed Zakhama, Nagaland where it would halt a night on Monday.

While interacting with the people on this NH-102, Rahul Gandhi reassured them that Congress stands with the people of Manipur and wants to restore peace and harmony at the earliest. Gandhi started the yatra from Thoubal district in a custom-made Volvo bus and also walked for some distance, meeting people and inquiring about their problems.