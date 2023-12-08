Imphal: A Delhi-based social worker who is undertaking a 21,000 km journey on foot that started from Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on December 28, 2021, reached Imphal on Friday.

“My mission is to spread awareness on blood donation,” Kiran Verma, 38, told the newsmen at Imphal on Friday.

He said, “So far I covered 17,820 km, reaching the northeastern state of Manipur.”

After Imphal, Verma is planning to reach Mizoram, Tripura, and other parts of North East India.

He said that so far, 126 blood donation camps have been organized across the country to support his cause and 26,722 units have been collected.

“Every day more than 12,000 people fail to get blood in India, due to which more than 3 million people die waiting for blood. If 5 million youth start donating blood, then there will be not even a single death due to non-availability of blood in India,” Verma said.

Responding to a query made by a reporter, he said, “Nobody should die because of lack of blood by 2025 in India.”

Apart from the camps, more than 9,000 people have donated blood at various blood banks across the country and abroad to support the campaign, he said.