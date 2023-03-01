Vote counting in the three north eastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will be conducted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, security has beefed up for the counting day.

Polling was held in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.

Whereas, Tripura voted for a new state government on 16 February.

The results of the three states will be announced on the same day on 2 March.

Also Read: Will Nagaland script history and elect its 1st women MLA this year since 1963?

During election in Tripura, more than twenty people were arrested in 18 incidents of violence in a span of two days since February 16. A total of 89.95% of the total voters showed up for voting in Tripura. Whereas, Nagaland reported 84% of total voters turnout and Meghalaya reported 76.27% voter turnout.

To ensure peaceful vote counting in the state, security has been beefed up in all the three states.

Patrolling has been intensified across the states with setting up of check points.

A total of 352 candidates contested for 59 seats each in the two northeastern states, ie Nagaland and Meghalaya.

As per exit poll figures for the three states, Bhartiya Janata Party is set to retain its power in Tripura and return in Nagaland, most probably with coalition, and improve its presence in Meghalaya.

The Congress is expected to be wiped out in all the three states, according to exit polls.