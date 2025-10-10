Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late music icon Zubeen Garg, has once again captured public attention with an emotional social media post calling for justice for her husband.

Posting for the second time since Zubeen’s tragic death, exactly 21 days after the incident, Garima wrote: “Now my heart, mind, body, and soul are filled with only one thought — #WeNeedJustice.. A being like Zubeen Garg cannot be neglected.”

Accompanying her message was a photo emblazoned with the words: “JUSTICE FOR ZUBEEN GARG.” This follows her first social media post after Zubeen’s death, in which she expressed her grief: “20 days, Am I still alive?”

The posts have sparked an outpouring of tributes, prayers, and renewed demands for accountability under the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg, a movement that has quickly grown into a powerful citizens’ campaign across Assam.

Fans and well-wishers have organized candlelight vigils, silent marches, and protest performances to honor the singer’s memory.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved cultural figures, passed away on 19th September 2025 in Singapore under circumstances that remain unclear. The state government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate, but public skepticism remains high amid allegations of negligence and mishandling.

“Zubeen was not just a singer; he was our heartbeat,” said a fan during a silent march in Guwahati, reflecting the deep emotional bond between the artist and the people of Assam.

Garima Garg, a fashion and costume designer, film producer, and social and cultural activist, resides at her Kahilipara home in Guwahati. Her voice has become a rallying cry for justice, reigniting public determination to uncover the truth behind her husband’s death.

So far, five individuals have been arrested and are in police remand. A judicial commission has been constituted to probe the mysterious circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured the timely submission of the chargesheet.