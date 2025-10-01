Guwahati: Garima Garg, wife of late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, called for clarity and cooperation in the ongoing investigation into her husband’s death.

Hours after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested two key individuals connected to the case, Garima told a news agency that “the law will take its own course” and urged all parties to support the investigation.

“We need to know what exactly happened,” she said. “They should be questioned. The investigation is ongoing, and we must let the legal process take its course. Everyone should cooperate.”

The SIT arrested Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, on Wednesday morning in connection with the singer’s mysterious death.

Officials detained Mahanta at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after he returned from Singapore.

Meanwhile, they arrested Sharma from an apartment in Gurugram. Authorities then flew both men to Guwahati for interrogation.

The arrests followed a summons issued by the SIT, which had directed both men to appear before investigators by October 6.

According to a report, both had gone missing shortly after Zubeen’s death in Singapore last month. The SIT also summoned nearly a dozen other individuals from Assam who accompanied Zubeen on the yacht during the festival trip, asking them to assist in the investigation.

Authorities discovered 52-year-old Zubeen Garg floating face down in the sea off Singapore’s coast on September 19, shortly after he reportedly went for a swim.

He had travelled to Singapore to headline the three-day North East India Festival, which organisers cancelled following his sudden death.

On Thursday, Zubeen’s family and followers observed the Adya Shraddha, a ritual held 13 days after death, in Jorhat, his hometown and the place where he began his musical journey.

Thousands of mourners from across Assam and other parts of the Northeast gathered to pay their final respects, as the state government implemented strict crowd control measures to ensure public safety.

In a tribute to the late singer’s legacy, the Assam government announced plans to build a second memorial in Jorhat to permanently honour his contribution to music, film, and regional identity.

As the investigation deepens and emotions continue to run high across the Northeast, Garima Garg’s appeal reflects a growing public demand for truth and transparency surrounding one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.