Guwahati: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its probe into the untimely death of singer Zubeen Garg by summoning several key individuals for questioning.

DSP Sandipan Garg appeared on Tuesday, September 30, at the CID office for questioning.

According to reports, Sandipan Garg was among the people aboard the yacht in Singapore when Zubeen Garg passed away.

Earlier that day, CID officials interrogated Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta for an entire day before releasing them. Additionally, investigators questioned eight other individuals connected to the North East Festival as part of the ongoing investigation.

The CID is focusing on establishing whether the festival was underway at the time of Zubeen Garg’s death and gathering detailed information about the event. All ten individuals questioned, including Goswami and Mahanta, have been asked to return to the CID whenever required.

After his release, Shekharjyoti Goswami told the media, “We have answered all their questions. The CID questioned each of us separately. We had all traveled to Singapore for the festival, and now the CID has asked us to come back for further questioning.”