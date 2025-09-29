Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the next 48 to 72 hours would be important in the probe into the death of Zubeen Garg.

CM Sarma said “that the state government has formally requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) so that Assam Police can coordinate with Singaporean authorities in probing the circumstances leading to Zubeen’s death.”

“We have a mutual legal assistance treaty. Today, we sent a request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke it. Once the ministry forwards the request to Singapore, our police team, which is already present there, will act in coordination with local authorities. We expect significant progress in the coming days. The next 2–3 days are critical,” the Chief Minister said.



On Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, CM Sarma added, “We have leads on his likely location. If he does not surrender to the Assam Police within the stipulated time, we will effect his arrest. Arrangements for that are already in place.”

The CM’s assurance comes at a time when public emotions across Assam remain deeply shaken by the sudden loss of Zubeen Garg, whose music had united generations and whose passing has left a cultural void in the state.