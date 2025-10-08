Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to target the benami properties of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the event organizer implicated in the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Mahanta, along with Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, has been in custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) since October 1, following their arrests on the same day.

While interrogating the accused, the SIT uncovered evidence of disproportionate assets, leading them to alert the ED about possible financial misconduct.

Sources indicate that the SIT has already provided all relevant information to the ED, paving the way for further investigation.

ED officials are expected to question Shyamkanu Mahanta at the CID office, focusing on documents seized during the SIT’s probe.

As part of the investigation, Assam Police CID conducted a two-day search at Mahanta’s residence and office.

They uncovered several forged documents, including duplicate PAN cards tied to Mahanta’s event management company, “Trend MMS.”

The PAN cards carried different numbers, raising suspicions of fraudulent activity and manipulation of financial records, which could indicate money laundering.

The discovery of such incriminating evidence prompted the SIT to involve the ED and the Income Tax department in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are now exploring the possibility of financial crimes linked to the suspicious activities of Mahanta and Sharma.