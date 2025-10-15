Guwahati: Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) – which prohibits the gathering of more than five people – has been imposed at Nikashi in Assam’s Baksa district following violence that erupted after the five people accused in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg were shifted to a newly-constructed prison on Wednesday.

The situation outside the Baksa district jail at Nikashi in Lower Assam turned tense as angry fans of the late singer hurled stones and slippers, and reportedly attempted to storm the premises.

Locals, however, claimed the situation deteriorated only after the police resorted to an unprovoked lathicharge. They specifically alleged that Baksa Police ASP (Crime) Gitratha Dev Sharma gave the order for the use of force.

According to sources, the fans are incensed by the decision to transfer the accused to Baksa prison, which is a recently-inaugurated facility with no existing inmates and modern amenities.

Protesters alleged that the state government was shielding the accused by providing them with preferential treatment.

The five accused — North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and police officer Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya — were remanded to judicial custody by the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate earlier on Wednesday.

Citing safety concerns, the court had directed that they be lodged in a jail with fewer prisoners. Authorities subsequently shifted them to Baksa Jail, which was inaugurated only two months ago and remains unoccupied.

Mahanta and Sharma were arrested on October 1 in Delhi under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence. Murder charges were later added to the case.

Clashes between the police and protesters escalated dramatically. Protesters set fire to three police vehicles and a vehicle belonging to a satellite news channel. They also set alight barricades put up by the police and threw stones, injuring several policemen and journalists, who were identified as Dhruv Bora, Banjit Kalita, Sourav Dey, and Nakul Talukdar.

To control the volatile situation, police resorted to batons charge and tear gas. Police also resorted to firing in the air to stop the protesters and detained several individuals involved in the violence.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed to Baksa, with several teams of additional police forces sent to Nikashi. According to report, top Home department officials have also left for Baksa. Police teams from Nalbari, Barpeta, and Darang districts were also dispatched to assist in restoring order.