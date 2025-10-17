Guwahati: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) is set to transfer two more accused, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, to judicial custody on Friday, following the completion of their 14-day interrogation period in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case.

Both appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court earlier in the day, but authorities have yet to disclose whether they will be lodged in Baksa Jail, Guwahati Central Jail, or another detention facility.

Their court appearance comes amid an ongoing high-profile investigation into the death of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. With the latest transfer, the total number of individuals arrested in the case has reached seven.

Currently, five other accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen’s cousin Sandeepan Garg, and two of his personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, are being held in Baksa Jail.

Before their court hearing, Goswami and Mahanta underwent mandatory medical check-ups. Security forces tightened their presence around the CID office and court premises to prevent any disruption, especially in light of the recent unrest in Baksa.

Assam Police have remained on high alert throughout the proceedings. Authorities reinforced law enforcement presence after previous transfers triggered protests, with irate fans of the late singer hurling stones and sandals at police personnel, demanding justice.

Public pressure continues to mount as the investigation unfolds under intense scrutiny.

The case has gripped Assam, with widespread demands for transparency and a speedy resolution.

Law enforcement agencies remain under the spotlight as they attempt to piece together the events leading to Zubeen Garg’s tragic death.