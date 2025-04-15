Guwahati: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects a stretch of rainy weather to affect Guwahati and multiple regions across Assam starting Tuesday, April 15, and continuing through Monday, April 21.

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD reported a high chance of thunderstorms and lightning, with strong winds gusting between 40 to 50 kmph likely to occur in isolated areas.

Over the past 24 hours, several locations across the state experienced light to moderate rainfall.

Meteorologists predict that Guwahati and surrounding areas will remain under mostly cloudy skies, with intermittent showers and occasional thundershowers expected throughout the week.

During this period, daytime temperatures will likely reach around 31°C, while nighttime lows may settle near 22°C.

Weather projections for the upcoming days suggest a continuation of similar conditions, with widespread moderate rain anticipated in many parts of Assam.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds may continue, particularly in some isolated pockets.

In light of the expected weather activity, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and advised residents to stay cautious, especially with festive celebrations taking place during this period.