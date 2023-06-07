GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Communication, Guwahati, organized a vibrant celebration of World Environment Day at T C Girls Higher Secondary School.

This event was held in conjunction with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which featured captivating photo panels on freedom fighters as well as on Mission Life.

One of the highlights of the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition was the chiefgGuest, Dr.Pallavi Sharma, the Head of Department, Environmental Science, Gauhati University, who shed light on the pressing importance of environmental conservation in today’s world.

She highlighted the alarming and damaging effects of single-use plastic on our planet.

Another inspiring speaker, Kaushik Guha, a resident of Guwahati, shared his remarkable journey of planting trees throughout the city over the past two years.

He passionately addressed the audience, particularly the younger generation, urging them to embrace small choices and adopt sustainable habits for a better tomorrow.

Jane Namchu, the additional director general of Press Information Bureau, North East Zone, emphasized the need to move beyond a single day of environmental celebration and to foster a deeper connection with nature on a daily basis.

Principal, T C Girls H.S School, Subhalakshmi Baruah emphasized the need for students to take responsibility for their impact on the environment.

She shared insightful strategies and practical tips on how each student can actively contribute to conserving the environment, regardless of their age or background.

The event at T.C Girls Higher Secondary School brought together experts, environmentalists, and enthusiastic students to foster awareness and action towards the conservation of our planet.

Competitions like art and open quiz were also organised among the students.

Cultural troupes of CBC, Guwahati performed a theme-based drama on the occasion, Smita Saikia, media and communication Officer, PIB, Guwahati delivered the vote of thanks while Hiramani Das, field Exhibition officer welcomed the dignitaries and the students in her welcome address.