Guwahati: Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on his visit to Assam said that he will ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented if he is elected.

Sinha during his visit and interactions with the lawmakers stated that the CAA could not be implemented by the BJP because it was “foolishly drafted” in a hurry.

He said that the government had given the COVID-19 excuse for not being able to implement the CAA but it is actually because the Act was drafted foolishly in a hurry.

He further said that Constitution was in danger not from any outside force, but from those in power.

He further said that if he wins the election, he will ensure that the CAA is not implemented.

He added, “I am very happy to be in Assam as part of my visits to various state capitals for the Presidential Election campaign. At the outset, I offer my sympathies to the victims of the recent floods in Assam. This recurrent calamity underlines the need for an effective long-term solution.”

“As the common candidate of the combined Opposition, I have so far visited Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana-Punjab. I thank the leaders of the Congress, AIUDF, TMC, Left parties and others for their support to my candidature in the election. I regret that, due to paucity of time, I am unable to visit other states in the North-East”, he added.