UP man booked for fraud after wife accuses him of being impotent

Shahjahanpur: A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur has been booked under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after his wife accused him of being impotent.

As per reports, the FIR of fraud was registered against him and six other members of his family.

Police informed that the woman who is a resident of a village under the jurisdiction of the Puwayan Police Station was married by her family members to a man from Shahjahanpur.

It was alleged that the man was given Rs 10 lakh in cash and other household items as a marriage gift.

After their marriage, the woman got to know that the man was impotent and when she talked to the in-laws about it, she was allegedly assaulted by them.

They even allegedly threatened to kill her for speaking about the matter.

She later informed her parents about it and later a case was filed.

The police have charged the man along with six others under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

An investigation has also been started into the matter.