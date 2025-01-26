Guwahati: An unclaimed bag found near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday sparked panic over potential explosives during the Republic Day festivities.

Guwahati Police responded swiftly, cordoning off the area for safety.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Padmanabh Baruah, confirmed the report, explaining that the discovery had raised concerns about the possibility of explosives.

“We immediately secured the area, and our anti-sabotage team conducted a thorough inspection,” Baruah said.

“Fortunately, no dangerous materials were found. The bag contained some identification documents, and it is likely that it was inadvertently left behind by someone near the terminal, possibly while they stepped away briefly,” he added.

