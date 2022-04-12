Guwahati: The ULFA-I has warned the Assam Police of dire consequences for ‘harassing’ youths of the State ‘physically and mentally’ on false charges of having links with the outfit.

In a statement, the ULFA (I) alleged that the police are arresting innocent youths of the State for their personal gains.

The ULFA (I) statement comes after police arrested a youth identified as Bhargav Gogoi from Dibrugarh for his alleged links with the insurgent groups.

The Assam Police arrested Gogoi on April 9 on charges of facilitating the recruitment of new cadres in the outfit.



ULFA (I) publicity wing member Rumel Asom said Gogoi was arrested just because he is a relative of an active member of the outfit.

Denying any recruitment drive carried out by Gogoi, the ULFA-I clarified that he has no connection with the group.

“We challenge the Assam Police to prove Gogoi’s association with the organisation,” the statement read.



While condemning the actions of the police, the group maintained that people from all walks of life are joining the group because they believe in the cause of sovereignty.

“The youths are being falsely framed and harassed, we warn of dire consequences against those involved in such tactics,” added the statement.