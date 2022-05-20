Guwahati: Darpan Dance Akademi, a city-based premier classical dance institute, in collaboration with Samskritiki, Bhubaneswar is going to organise Indian International Dance Festival (IIDF) in Guwahati on May 21 & May 22.

IIDF is conceptualized & founded by Bhubaneswar-based renowned journalist and critic Shyamhari Chakra.

“The two-day dance festival will be held at Rabindra Bhawan. The festival is being hosted in Guwahati for the second time,” said Dr. Anjana Moyee Saikia, a celebrated Odissi Dancer and the Convener of IIDF- Guwahati.

“This is a National as well as International Dance festival. Dancers who are from different Classical forms and folk forms can apply in Solo, Duet, and group. It is a platform for young dancers basically,” she said.

The organizers have been hosting the festival for the last several years at different places in India including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, New Delhi, Indore, Amravati, etc.