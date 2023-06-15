GUWAHATI: Two prominent colleges in Assam will be upgraded into universities.

This was informed by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu in Guwahati on Thursday (June 15).

The two colleges in Assam to be upgraded to universities are: North Lakhimpur College and Sibsagar College.

The Assam education minister also informed that the state government has allocated Rs 10 for each of the two colleges for upgradation into universities.

North Lakhimpur College:

North Lakhimpur College is an autonomous college, currently affiliated to Dibrugarh University in Assam.

North Lakhimpur College is the first autonomous college in Assam.

The college was established in 1952.

In 2012, North Lakhimpur College was accredited with an “A” grade by the NAAC with a CGPA of 3.08.

On 30 May 2013, North Lakhimpur College received a letter from the University Grants Commission granting it the status of an autonomous college.

North Lakhimpur College is the first college from Assam to receive this status from the UGC.

The North Lakhimpur College is the oldest and premier institution of higher education in upper Assam.

Sibsagar College:

Sibsagar College in Assam is a college offering graduate and postgraduate courses affiliated with Dibrugarh University.

The college is situated at the eastern bank of Joysagar Tank and is approximately 5 km southwest of Sivasagar town in Assam.

In 1947, Padmadhar Chaliha founded the college and his son, Paragdhar Chaliha, was the chief architect.

Initially affiliated with Gauhati University, from 1965 until the present, the school has been affiliated with Dibrugarh University.

The college campus is 103 bighas of land, and the school contains 16 different departments.