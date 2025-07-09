Guwahati: Public and commercial transport services across Assam came to a near standstill on Wednesday as thousands of bus, cab, and truck drivers launched a 24-hour chakka bandh, protesting what they describe as oppressive government policies, excessive fines, and ongoing harassment.

The strike, which began at 5 am, is part of a nationwide protest called by Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and National Federations.

Transport workers in Assam joined the action in solidarity, demanding immediate relief from burdensome regulations and financial penalties that have, according to them, crippled their livelihoods.

Protesters staged sit-ins at key locations across Guwahati, including Khanapara, Narengi, and Guwahati Club, disrupting daily commutes and goods movement. “We’ve had enough of endless fines, tolls, and policies that punish workers instead of supporting them,” said Biren Sharma, secretary of the Assam unit of the All India Road Transport Workers Federation.

Drivers have long criticized several measures, including the steep penalties introduced under the amended Motor Vehicles Act of 2019 and the controversial ‘hit-and-run’ provision under Article 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They also object to unchecked toll and satellite tax collections, which they claim eat into their earnings.

Many drivers said the situation has worsened since the pandemic, pushing them deeper into debt and uncertainty. “Our income has dropped, but the fines keep rising. We can’t survive like this,” said a truck driver participating in the protest at Khanapara.

With most transport operators off the roads, residents in several districts faced major travel disruptions. Local authorities have advised the public to expect delays and plan accordingly as the strike continues through the day.