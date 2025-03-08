Guwahati: In a shocking revelation, Jiban Krishna Biswas, a statistical officer in the Agriculture Department, has allegedly held the post of General Manager (Production) at Assam Seed Corporation for over 18 years, blatantly violating transfer rules.

Despite multiple transfer orders over the years, Biswas has repeatedly manipulated the system to stay in Guwahati, raising serious questions about corruption and political influence within the department.

Official records reveal that Biswas has been transferred more than 12 times, only to maneuver his way back to the Directorate of Agriculture, Khanapara.

On February 8, 2024, Biswas was transferred to Kamrup but he continued his attachment with the NFSM Cell at the Directorate of Agriculture. On June 1, 2022, he was transferred to Nagaon, but he managed to stay attached to the Directorate of Agriculture. On September 24, 2021, Biswas was again transferred as General Manager (Production) of Assam Seed Corporation. On September 19, 2020, he moved as Statistical Officer to Nagaon’s Joint Director of Agriculture.

These frequent transfers flagrantly violate the Personnel Department’s standing order (ASP/116/01/4, dated February 4, 2002), which states that an officer can only be transferred after completing three years in a post. Yet, Biswas has been shuffled between Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Guwahati multiple times within a year, often staying back in Guwahati against official directives.

RTI activist Dilip Nath has now taken up the matter, writing to the Governor of Assam, urging action against Biswas and the officials protecting him.

Nath claimed that Biswas is at the center of corruption in Assam Seed Corporation, benefiting politicians, contractors, and senior officials.

“I have noticed that three to four times a year, Biswas gets transferred, yet every time, he manipulates the order to stay in Guwahati. He is heavily influenced by a group of contractors who benefit from his position at the Seed Corporation,” Nath alleged.

He further claimed that Biswas has amassed illegal wealth, including ownership of several buses under the name ‘Debolina’ and multiple trucks, which he allegedly purchased with ill-gotten money.

With mounting evidence, Nath has formally approached the Governor and the Chief Minister, demanding immediate action against Biswas and his enablers within the department.

Jiban Krishna Biswas could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts. This story will be updated if a response is received.