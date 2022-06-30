Guwahati: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has made it mandatory to get permission from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) for the withdrawal of groundwater.

All groundwater users whether existing or new are required to take permission from CGWA for groundwater withdrawal latest by Thursday, June 30.

The CGWA in a public notice stated that all groundwater users including drinking and domestic use for residential apartments, group housing societies, government water supply agencies in urban areas, bulk water suppliers, industrial, infrastructure, mining projects and swimming pools must take permission for groundwater withdrawal by June 30.



The authority further said that all existing users are being given a one-time opportunity to register their groundwater withdrawal by June 30, 2022.

They have to pay a registration fee of Rs 10,000 for submission of the complete application before September 30, 2022.



The ministry while asking groundwater users to register with the Central Ground Water Authority also said that strict action would be initiated against users who continue to withdraw groundwater without seeking an NOC from the Central Ground Water Authority and such withdrawal of groundwater shall be considered to be illegal.