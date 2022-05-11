Guwahati: After the allegations of security officials misbehaving with journalists at a Trinamool Congress meeting in Guwahati Machkhowa, the party’s national general secretary, as well as the Assam-unit president, apologised to the journalist.

TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee speaking to the media said that he apologises for the issue and said that the officials were only performing their duty.

He added that the journalists at the meeting should have as well cooperated as the personnel were only executing their duty just like everyone else.

Some journalists continued to question him about a security person claiming to form a government, but he said that he is not an astrologer and appologised again.

He further said that some of them were making a non-issue into an issue and he had nothing more to say.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Wednesday, a few journalists in Guwahati alleged that they were misbehaved by security personnel who were from the West Bengal Police.

Following this, the TMC Assam Unit president, Ripun Bora also sought an apology from the media.