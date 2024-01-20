GUWAHATI: A mega theatrical performance on Lachit Barphukan would be staged across India.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (January 20) in Guwahati.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the show will be performed involving around 500 artists.

The Assam chief minister made this announcement while attending a release ceremony of a book on legendary Assamese general Lachit Barphukan.

The book titled – Assam’s Braveheart – Lachit Barphukan – was released by union home minister Amit Shah in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a programme held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

An initiative of the Assam government, the book authored in English by eminent writer Arup Kr Dutta, is an endeavour to familiarize the nation with the story of legendary 17th century war hero from Assam Lachit Barphukan’s life, and the sacrifices he made while defending his motherland against Mughal army.

This book not only chronicles the rich and untold historical events of Assam but also captures how the legacy of Lachit Barphukan has had its influence on the posterity.

The book is translated into 23 Indian languages.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked union home minister Amit Shah for his suggestion to bring out a book on the life and heroic exploits of Lachit Barphukan in different Indian languages.

The Assam chief minister also expressed gratitude to the author Arup Kumar Dutta and the translators of the book who have worked hard to accomplish the task within the time frame.

CM Sarma said that while Indian history covered voluminous chapters on Mughal dynasty glorifying their rulers the legendary Indian heroes and the great Indian dynasties that made profound contribution in building the edifice of 5000 years old Indian civilization were ignored by the historians.

He said that Indian heroes like Chatrapati Shivaji, Durga Das Rathore, Lachit Barphukan etc. should be glorified more in our history books as they embody valour, sacrifice and patriotism and are enduring source of inspiration.

The Assam chief minister further said that to take the heroic tale of Lachit Barphukan to every nook and corner of the country, translated copy of the book would be released in respective states in programmes to be held in association with respective state governments.