Guwahati: The Assam Tribune Group, the state’s oldest media conglomerate, is reportedly facing a severe financial crisis, with over 380 employees across its four outlets allegedly not receiving salaries since April. This includes staff from its flagship English daily The Assam Tribune, Assamese daily Dainik Asom, tabloid Asom Bani, and the monthly literary magazine Gariyoshi.

According to the Assam Tribune Employees Union, 75 percent of March salaries also remain unpaid. The union has been protesting since May 13, with no resolution in sight. Sources within the union estimate the total arrears amount to approximately Rs 5 crore.

“Under the leadership of former managing director Prafulla Chandra Baruah, employees were always paid on time,” a union representative stated, highlighting a stark contrast with the current situation. The new management has attributed the crisis to pending government advertisement dues.

Adding to the group’s challenges, the Assamese weekly Asom Bani, which previously appeared every Friday, has ceased independent publication and is now published as a Sunday supplement of Dainik Asom. The management confirmed it recently stopped the weekly’s standalone publication.

A Legacy Under Scrutiny

Founded in 1939 by Radha Govinda Baruah in Guwahati, The Assam Tribune Group has long been recognized as a prestigious and trusted news brand in Northeast India. Notably, it was the first news publishing house in India to implement the recommendations of the Majithia Wage Board in 2010.

The Assam Tribune boasts a daily circulation of around 52,000 copies, making it one of the highest-circulated English dailies in the Northeast. Dainik Asom has a circulation of 16,000, according to 2023 data from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

Is the Crisis Genuine or Manufactured?

Questions are being raised within media circles about whether the current financial crisis is genuine or artificially created to facilitate the sale of the company. Sources suggest the new management is considering selling its newspapers, a move strongly opposed by the influential employees’ union. There are also reports that family members of a powerful politician are keen to acquire the company, but the union’s opposition has reportedly stalled these plans.

However, the management has vehemently denied these “rumours.” In a statement released on Tuesday, the company said, “The management of The Assam Tribune has noted circulation of unfounded and misleading rumours concerning the alleged sale of the publication. We categorically deny these claims and affirm that they are entirely false and without merit.”

Regarding the salary issue, the management reiterated that the inability to pay is due to outstanding government advertisement dues. Manabendra Dev Ray, Director of the DIPR, confirmed that all government dues until January had been cleared, and sanctions for payments pertaining to February and March were granted on Tuesday.

Financial Health and Industry Challenges

Despite the management’s claims, an analysis of The Assam Tribune Private Limited’s balance sheet by News Laundry reveals that the company has been profitable for the last two financial years. In 2023-24, the company reported a revenue of Rs 56.38 crore against an expenditure of Rs 55.83 crore, yielding a profit of Rs 55.38 lakh. In the preceding fiscal year (2022-23), it booked a profit of Rs 39.96 lakh with a revenue of Rs 62.01 crore and an expenditure of Rs 61.61 crore. This data suggests the severity of the crisis might not be entirely as portrayed.

The newspaper industry globally is grappling with challenges stemming from the proliferation of electronic and digital media, and Assam is no exception. The shift in reading habits, particularly among the youth towards mobile devices since 2016, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have further exacerbated these issues. While many national media houses have strategically pivoted towards digital platforms, critics argue that The Assam Tribune Group has not taken sufficiently strong and effective steps to adapt. Many readers also allege that the company’s newspapers still adhere to a conventional style and have not adequately modernized their content or presentation.

Adding to concerns about credibility, there have been instances where news articles in the digital section of The Assam Tribune were reportedly deleted from the website due to pressure, especially those related to the government or ministers. One such incident involved a news report concerning the death of a man after being hit by the escort vehicle of Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on National Highway 15 in Biswanath on October 21, 2024. Such incidents have raised questions about the editorial independence and trustworthiness of a brand once revered as a most trusted news source.